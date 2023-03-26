How and what to watch for No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami in Final Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The second Final Four matchup for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament has been set as the No. 4 UConn Huskies will battle the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, April 1. This national semifinal showdown will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, and will be televised on CBS.

Game date: Saturday, April 1

Game time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -5

Total: 149.5

Moneyline: UConn -230, Miami +195

No. 4 UConn 29-8 (13-7 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Iona 87-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s 70-55

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 8 Arkansas 88-65

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 3 Gonzaga 82-54

KenPom rating: 1 Overall, 3 Offense, 12 Defense

Leading scorer: Adama Sanogo (17.1 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Has defeated every NCAA Tournament opponent by at least 15 points

UConn continued its dominance throughout the tournament on Saturday, clobbering No. 3 Gonzaga by 28 to win the West Region title and advance to the Final Four. The Huskies dismantled the Bulldogs, holding them to 33.3% shooting and getting Drew Timme in foul trouble early. Jordan Hawkins stepped up with 20 points and six rebounds in the win.

No. 5 Miami 29-7 (11-7 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Drake 63-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Indiana 85-69

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 1 Houston 89-75

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 2 Texas 88-81

KenPom rating: 26 Overall, 6 Offense, 104 Defense

Leading scorer: Isaiah Wong (16.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: First Final Four appearance in program history

Miami pulled off a come-from-behind victory in the Elite Eight on Sunday, downing No. 2 Texas 88-81 to win the Midwest Region and book its first ever trip to the Final Four. The Hurricanes were down by 11 midway through the second half before chipping away, taking the lead with just over five minutes left. Jordan Miller was a perfect 7-7 from the field and 13-13 from the line, dropping 27 points in the win.