Opening odds for No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami in 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four

One half of the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament has been set as the No. 4 UConn Huskies will take on the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The game will be televised on CBS with the tipoff time to be determined.

We’ll take a look at the opening odds for this national semifinal showdown provided courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami odds

Spread: UConn -5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: UConn -230, Miami +195

UConn continued its dominance throughout the tournament on Saturday, clobbering No. 3 Gonzaga by 28 to win the West Region title and advance to the Final Four. The Huskies dismantled the Bulldogs, holding them to 33.3% shooting and getting Drew Timme in foul trouble early. Jordan Hawkins stepped up with 20 points and six rebounds in the win.

The Hurricanes have done it, and Jim Larrañaga heads back to the Final Four after he did it with another upstart team in George Mason 17 years ago. The regular season ACC Champs did it with their incredible mid-range game, shooting a whopping 29-49 from the field against No. 2 Texas while just being 2-8 from three-point range.