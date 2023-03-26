Opening odds for No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 5 San Diego State in 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four

One half of the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament has been set as the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls will take on the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The game will be televised on CBS, with tip-off set for 6:09 p.m. ET.

We’ll take a look at the opening odds for this national semifinal showdown provided courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four: No. 9 FAU vs. No. 5 San Diego State odds

Spread: San Diego State -2

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -130, Creighton +110

The cinderella story is officially making its way to Houston. After holding on to upset No. 3 Kansas State in the Elite Eight, the Florida Atlantic Owls officially punched their ticket to their first Final Four appearance in school history. Led by a balanced scoring attack with four of their five starters finishing in double-digits, FAU shot 48.1 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from deep as they outlasted a red-hot Wildcats team 79-76. The Owls become just the third No. 9 seed ever to make the Final Four in the tournament’s history.

The Aztecs had never been to an Elite Eight before today, but the toughness and intensity of Brian Dutcher’s team has finally gotten The Show to the national semifinals. Lamont Butler was terrific for SDSU against Creighton, finishing with 18 points on 8-11 shooting. The Mountain West Conference double champions are the first school from the league to reach the Final Four since its founding in 1999.