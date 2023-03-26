 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

March Madness predictions 2023: Instant picks heading into Men’s Final Four

We give our instant picks for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as semifinal matchups are made official.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Creighton vs San Diego State Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Final Four for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament is set as four teams will take the floor at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, for the national semifinals on Saturday

Here are our initial, gut feeling picks for how the national semifinal round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will shake out.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (Conference USA) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (Mountain West)

No one could have possibly predicted a Final Four matchup featuring FAU and San Diego State, but here we are. These have been two of the best mid-major teams in the entire country and have proved all throughout the NCAA Tournament that their success hasn’t been a fluke.

I’ll lean with San Diego State to win here. The Aztecs’ defense has been elite all season long and that should play a major factor in a large stadium where the sight lines will be off for shooters.

No. 5 Miami (ACC) vs. No. 4 UConn (Big East)

The second game of the Final Four will feature two former Big East foes going at it in Houston. UConn is the only program in this year’s Final Four that has been here before while Miami has reached the national semifinals for the very first time.

I’ll go with UConn simply because it has been the most dominant team in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Huskies have been a sledgehammer these last two weekends, winning each of their games by at least 15 points. It’s hard to pick against them.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 381 stories

More From DraftKings Nation