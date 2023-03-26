Opening odds for Final Four in 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The Final Four has been set and includes one of the lowest total seed sums in NCAA Tournament history. The Florida Atlantic Owls and UConn Huskies secured their spots in Houston on Saturday, and the Miami Hurricanes and San Diego State Aztecs pulled off huge wins on Sunday to finalize this year’s lineup.

Three of the four teams clinched the first Final Four appearance in their school’s history this year: San Diego State, Miami, and FAU. UConn is the only program that has ever made it this far into March, and they haven’t been in nearly a decade. SDSU and UConn open as the favorites.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for the Final Four games, which will take place Saturday, April 1 on CBS.

Men’s Final Four odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami

Spread: UConn -5

Total: 149.5

Moneyline: UConn -230, Miami +195

No. 9 FAU vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Spread: SDSU -2

Total: 131.5

Moneyline: SDSU -130, +110