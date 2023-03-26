Odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament entering Men’s Final Four

The Final Four has been set after a thrilling Sunday that saw No. 5 Miami and No. 5 San Diego State join No. 9 Florida Atlantic and No. 4 UConn on the road to Houston for the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament. UConn opens as the favorite to win it all at -130, a feat that the Huskies have not pulled off since 2014.

The SDSU Aztecs and FAU Owls will face off in the first Final Four game on Saturday, April 1, followed by the UConn Huskies vs. Miami Hurricanes. The two winners will battle for the national title on Sunday, April 2. Both Final Four games will air on CBS.

Here is the full list of odds for the four remaining teams to win the national championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2023 NCAA Championship ahead of Men’s Final Four

UConn -130

SDSU +380

Miami +550

FAU +600