Start time, TV channel for Final Four matchups in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Final Four is finally here. After three weekends of incredible college basketball, four teams remain in the NCAA Tournament, all of whom are looking to make history.

For the first time since 2011, and only the second time since the NCAA Tournament was expanded to 64 teams in 1985, there are no No. 1 seeds in the Final Four. It’s been as wide-open a tournament as we’ve ever seen, and we’ll see if that continues from NRG Stadium in Houston next weekend.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery will call the games with Tracy Wolfson serving as the courtside reporter for the eight consecutive tournament, while Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst for his fourth Final Four.

All times ET

Final Four TV schedule, Saturday, April 1

6:09 p.m. — No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic — CBS

8:49 p.m. — No. 3 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami — CBS