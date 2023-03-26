Who is San Diego State playing in the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs are still dancing, defeating the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays in the Elite Eight on Sunday to win the South Region. SDSU has now advanced to the Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston next weekend, its first Final Four appearance in program history.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is San Diego State playing in Final Four?

The Aztecs will face the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls in the semifinal round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. This is one of the more improbable Final Four pairings we have seen in recent history. The game will take place on Saturday, April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The tip-off times will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

San Diego State has played FAU just twice in its program history and is 2-0 in those games. The matchups took place in 2000 and 2002, respectively, and both resulted in blowout home victories for the Aztecs.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Diego State -2

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -130, Creighton +110