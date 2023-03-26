Who is playing in the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes are still dancing, defeating No. 2 Texas Longhorns 88-81 in the Elite Eight on Sunday to win the Midwest Region. Miami has now advanced to the Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston next weekend, its first Final Four appearance in program history.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Miami playing in Final Four?

The Hurricanes will face the No. 4 UConn Huskies in the semifinal round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday, April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with the tip off time set for 8:49 p.m. ET.

Miami has played UConn 25 times in program history and has an 8-17 record in those games. The Hurricanes and Huskies used to meet regularly as members of the Big East before UM departed for the ACC in 2004. The most recent matchup came in November of 2019, an 80-55 Huskies victory in the Charleston Classic.