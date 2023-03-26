Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, DeMar DeRozan headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 26

We’ve got nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 26

Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) - probable

The guard should be back in the lineup. He’ll take some shots away from Reggie Bullock and Josh Green on the perimeter.

Kelly Oubre (shoulder) - questionable

Terry Rozier (foot) - doubtful

Rozier is likely out, and the Hornets probably don’t want Oubre playing much either even if he is cleared. This team is tanking, so I’d expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens to get decent minutes for the rest of the season.

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - questionable, expected to play

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

DeRozan sat the last game but said he plans on playing in this one. He’ll be the focal point offensively for this group and will take some usage away from Zach LaVine and Coby White. White would still be involved in the rotation if Caruso sits.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

D’Angelo Russell (hip) - questionable

LeBron James (foot) - doubtful

James is upgraded to doubtful and won’t play, but this means he’s close to returning. Davis should be in. If Russell is out, Dennis Schroder will likely get the start for the Lakers.

Trae Young (injury management) - TBD

De’Andre Hunter (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Hawks handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT

Keldon Johnson (foot) - questionable

Malaki Branham (back) - questionable

Devin Vassell (injury management) - available

Tre Jones would be the lead guard if Branham is out. Vassell seems like an excellent filler play, especially if Johnson is out.

Jayson Tatum (hip) - questionable

Malcolm Brogdon (back) - available

Jaylen Brown would be the main offensive option if Tatum is sidelined. Brogdon coming back in will cut into Marcus Smart’s and Derrick White’s playing time.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Ben Simmons (back) - OUT, likely to be done for rest of the season

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons will likely be shut down due to nerve issues in his back.

Franz Wagner (ankle) - questionable

Jalen Suggs (concussion) - questionable

Cole Anthony benefits the most if Suggs doesn’t play. Paolo Banchero becomes the focal point of the offense if Wagner is out.

Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT

Monte Morris (groin) - questionable

Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford are all likely to start here for Washington. Kristaps Porzingis will be the top offensive option.

Scottie Barnes (wrist) - questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) - questionable

OG Anunoby should continue getting big usage if both Barnes and Trent Jr. are out. Will Barton would likely get the start again if both are ruled out.

Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT

Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT

Anfernee Simons (foot) - OUT

Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - OUT

The Blazers are considering shutting down Lillard for the rest of the season. This team is going to start tanking. Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks are likely to get big minutes in this one with Lillard and Nurkic are out.

Anthony Edwards (ankle) - questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - questionable

Jaden McDaniels will get big minutes in any event, but Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince will see additional playing time if Edwards is out. Towns should be in but if he sits, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid will be the primary frontcourt players for Minnesota.