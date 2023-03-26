 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, DeMar DeRozan headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 26

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Sunday, March 26 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter at the TD Garden on March 24, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

We’ve got nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 26

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) - probable

The guard should be back in the lineup. He’ll take some shots away from Reggie Bullock and Josh Green on the perimeter.

Kelly Oubre (shoulder) - questionable
Terry Rozier (foot) - doubtful

Rozier is likely out, and the Hornets probably don’t want Oubre playing much either even if he is cleared. This team is tanking, so I’d expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens to get decent minutes for the rest of the season.

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - questionable, expected to play
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

DeRozan sat the last game but said he plans on playing in this one. He’ll be the focal point offensively for this group and will take some usage away from Zach LaVine and Coby White. White would still be involved in the rotation if Caruso sits.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
D’Angelo Russell (hip) - questionable
LeBron James (foot) - doubtful

James is upgraded to doubtful and won’t play, but this means he’s close to returning. Davis should be in. If Russell is out, Dennis Schroder will likely get the start for the Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (injury management) - TBD
De’Andre Hunter (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Hawks handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT
Keldon Johnson (foot) - questionable
Malaki Branham (back) - questionable
Devin Vassell (injury management) - available

Tre Jones would be the lead guard if Branham is out. Vassell seems like an excellent filler play, especially if Johnson is out.

Jayson Tatum (hip) - questionable
Malcolm Brogdon (back) - available

Jaylen Brown would be the main offensive option if Tatum is sidelined. Brogdon coming back in will cut into Marcus Smart’s and Derrick White’s playing time.

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

Ben Simmons (back) - OUT, likely to be done for rest of the season

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons will likely be shut down due to nerve issues in his back.

Franz Wagner (ankle) - questionable
Jalen Suggs (concussion) - questionable

Cole Anthony benefits the most if Suggs doesn’t play. Paolo Banchero becomes the focal point of the offense if Wagner is out.

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT
Monte Morris (groin) - questionable

Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford are all likely to start here for Washington. Kristaps Porzingis will be the top offensive option.

Scottie Barnes (wrist) - questionable
Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) - questionable

OG Anunoby should continue getting big usage if both Barnes and Trent Jr. are out. Will Barton would likely get the start again if both are ruled out.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT
Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT
Anfernee Simons (foot) - OUT
Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - OUT

The Blazers are considering shutting down Lillard for the rest of the season. This team is going to start tanking. Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks are likely to get big minutes in this one with Lillard and Nurkic are out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Anthony Edwards (ankle) - questionable
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - questionable

Jaden McDaniels will get big minutes in any event, but Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince will see additional playing time if Edwards is out. Towns should be in but if he sits, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid will be the primary frontcourt players for Minnesota.

