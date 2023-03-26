 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, TV channel for Sunday’s Elite Eight games in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

Here, we have the full schedule of events and where to watch both Elite Eight games on Sunday.

By Nick Simon
We’ve reached the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament and each team is vying to advance to the Final Four at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, next weekend. The games will take place on Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27.

The four regional finals have been split between two locations with one pair being hosted at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, and the other pair being hosted at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. Sunday’s games will feature the Greenville Regional 2 and Seattle Regional 4 finals while Monday’s schedule will feature the Greenville Regional 1 and Seattle Regional 3 finals.

Here is the list of Elite Eight start times and TV channels for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Elite Eight TV schedule, Sunday, March 26

All times ET

7:00 p.m. — No. 9 Miami vs. No. 3 LSU — ESPN (Greenville Regional 2)
9:00 p.m. — No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 5 Louisville — ESPN (Seattle Regional 4)

