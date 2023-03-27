Detroit Lions 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Detroit Lions hit the fast-forward button in 2022 as they finished second in the NFC North with a 9-8 regular season record. Jared Goff led a high-octane offense that finished fifth in scoring (26.6 PPG), bolstered by the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jamaal Williams. The Lions have a legitimate shot to make noise in both their division and in the NFC, but hitting the mark in the offseason will be vital.
For the most part, the Lions’ core pieces on offense remain intact, while the defense clearly can benefit from both veteran and younger additions. The interior defensive line, linebacker, and cornerback are a few key positions on the defensive side of the ball that could be targeted in the draft.
With that in mind, let’s look ahead to putting together a full seven-round mock draft.
Significant free agency additions
- RB David Montgomery
- CB Emmanuel Moseley
- CB Cameron Sutton
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Significant free agency losses
- RB Jamaal Williams
- WR DJ Chark
- LB Chris Board
- CB Mike Hughes
- S DeShon Elliott
Detroit Lions 7-round mock draft
The Lions will be on the clock at pick No. 6 thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Let’s dive in at a 7-round mock draft on Pro Football Network where trade offers are on the table.
6. DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
18. CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
48. TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
55. DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
81. CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
152. CB Cory Trice, Purdue
183. S Jay Ward, LSU
194. DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
The Las Vegas Raiders offered as the No. 7 pick, along with an additional 2024 pick, in exchange for the No. 6 selection, but we decided to stand pat and select Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Carter’s draft stock may have fallen from his initial projection of going first overall, but we’ll gladly pair him alongside last year’s number two selection Aidan Hutchinson on the outside.
The additions of Moseley and Gardner-Johnson should bolster a secondary that ranked 30th in pass defense (245.8 YPG allowed). Still, you can never have too much depth at the position in today’s pass-happy NFL, and in the case of one of the two veterans getting injured, we picked Joey Porter Jr. and Jaylon Jones with two of our next four draft selections.
Sandwiched in between those selections was Luke Musgrave out of Oregon State, as Detroit should certainly be among the teams looking to leverage a deep tight end draft. With the departure of T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings last season, Musgrave would give the Lions a promising upgrade to build with through the future.