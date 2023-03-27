Seattle Seahawks 7-round 2023 mock draft

The pride of the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Seahawks come into the 2023 NFL Draft in a rather interesting predicament. A team that was thought to be rebuilding last year, Seattle wound up resurging the career of former 2013 second-round draft pick, QB Geno Smith. Of course, the blockbuster trade of franchise icon Russell Wilson to Denver dominated the headlines last season.

Thankfully for the Seahawks, not only did Smith step in and outperform Wilson, but they also received two extremely valuable picks in 2023 from the Broncos: The fifth overall selection and another pick in the second round. That, along with Seattle’s own pick at No. 20 overall, leaves Seattle in a fabulous spot in the future.

Still, the Seahawks (and Smith) blew every expert's expectations out of the water in 2022-23. Many had Seattle finishing last in a solid-NFC West, and through great coaching with an efficient offense, wound up pushing the San Francisco 49ers to the brink before eventually settling for a Wild Card spot late in the year. Naturally, they saw those same 49ers (for a third time on the season) in the playoffs, where Seattle was sent packing.

As it was, I think any member of the 12th Man would have been ecstatic if you told them everything they would receive from Denver for Wilson while still making the playoffs at 9-8. On the other hand, it has been quite some time since Seattle was considered a “bad” team; The football culture in the Pacific Northwest has grown into one of the best environments the NFL has to offer. And with several favorable upcoming draft picks, the Seahawks will only move forward from their near-.500 finish in 2022-23.

A strong team that has playmakers in various position groups, the Seahawks still have areas that need addressing: Most notably, on the D-line and at linebacker. But with a pick as high as No. 5, it is possible that Seattle already has eyes on their signal caller of the future, despite Smith’s revamp. It will be thoroughly intriguing to see how the Seahawks approach the 2022-23 NFL Draft.

Significant free agency additions

DE Dre’Mont Jones

S Julian Love

QB Drew Lock (re-sign)

DT Jarran Reed

LB Devin Bush

C Evan Brown

QB Geno Smith (re-sign)

G Phil Haynes (re-sign)

K Jason Myers (re-sign)

Significant free agency losses

RB Rashaad Penny

LB Cody Barton

RB Travis Homer

DE L.J. Collier

Seahawks 7-round mock draft

Using the mock draft simulator tool on ProFootballNetwork.com, I made selections through seven rounds for the Seattle Seahawks. With the biggest needs in the Pacific Northwest being on both sides of the line, I emphasized this draft in the trenches.

I was champing at the bit to bring in DT Jalen Carter from Georgia, but he was gone in the first four picks. From there, I selected two dynamic edge rushers in Myles Murphy (No. 5 overall, Clemson) and Lukas Van Ness (No. 20, Iowa): Players that can get after the opposing quarterback, but can also pinch down and squeeze the run.

From there, I attempted to bolster the interior offensive line by drafting guards Jarrett Patterson (No. 37, Notre Dame) and Steve Avila (No. 52, TCU). That should give starting QB Geno Smith more space to operate on offense. Speaking of Smith, I reached in the third round for another signal caller, Tanner McKee (No. 83, Stanford). Candidly, I was as impressed as anyone by Smith’s 2022-23 campaign, but I don’t think I can definitively say that he is the answer there for the not-so-distant future. Having projects like McKee waiting in the wings under the guidance of Pete Carroll could pay dividends down the road.

5. EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

20. EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

37. OG Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

52. OG Steve Avila, TCU

83. QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

123. RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

151. WR Parker Washington, Penn State

154. TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

198. DT Jaxon Player, Baylor

237. RB Deneric Prince, Tulsa