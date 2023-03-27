Buffalo Bills 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Buffalo Bills are coming off another good year. They finished 13-3 in the regular season on their way to winning yet another AFC East divisional title. Buffalo made it past the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round but fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.

The Bills continue to search for the right roster combination that can lead them to a Super Bowl appearance. They need to capitalize on the prime years of quarterback Josh Allen, especially while they can still afford wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Buffalo projects to remain atop the division, so need to make some moves in free agency that will keep them competitive with the Kansas City Chiefs and Bengals.

They still have some impending free agents to agree to terms with. They have lost Devin Singletary and LB Tremaine Edmunds but have signed Damien Harris away from the New England Patriots and right guard Connor McGovern. The Bills still need to decide about Pro Bowler Rodger Saffold and EDGE Shaw Lawson. They will be on the clock in the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 27.

Significant free agency additions

RG Connor McGovern

RB Damien Harris

Re-signed CB Dane Jackson

Re-signed S Jordan Poyer

Extended LB Matt Milano

Significant free agency losses

RB Devin Singletary

WR Isaiah McKenzie

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo Bills 7-round mock draft

With the Bills set to be on the clock at No. 27, let’s look at a 7-round mock draft on PFN where trade offers are on the table.

27. DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

59. OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

91. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

130. S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

137. TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

205. OG Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

When it came to No. 27, there were some interesting prospects on the board. Buffalo could’ve chosen Bresee, EDGE Nolan Smith or WR Jalin Hyatt. The latter makes a lot of sense for the future of the team, and he would replace McKenzie but could be overshadowed by Gabe Davis initially. Smith would help the defensive pass rush, with Bresee shoring up the interior. They can’t really make a bad pick here, but I went with Bresee to pair with Ed Oliver.

The second round pick came down to Duncan and SMU WR Rashee Rice for me. They both address team needs, but priority number one for the Bills needs to be protecting Josh Allen. Whether they task Duncan with left or right tackle, he could be an early contributor this season, protecting the team’s most valuable asset.

Since I didn’t address wide receiver in the first or second, I went with the best player available at the position and landed Perry. The 6 ft. 5 receiver played four years for the Demon Deacons and logged back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to end his collegiate career. Brown would replace the departed Jaquan Johnson, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. I ended the draft by adding some tight end depth and an offensive guard with upside to develop over time.