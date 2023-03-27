 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USMNT vs. El Salvador live stream: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League via live stream

The Americans meet El Salvador in Matchday 6 of the Nations League. We break down how to watch the match.

By Chinmay Vaidya
United States v Grenada: Group D - CONCACAF Nations League
Weston McKennie of the United States celebrates his goal during a Concacaf Nations League game between Grenada and USMNT at Kirani James Athletic Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Saint Georges, Grenada.
Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men’s national team will be back in action Monday in CONCACAF Nations League play against El Salvador. USMNT need a win or draw to advance to the semifinal round, while El Salvador will also be looking for a win to try and get to the semifinal. Here’s how you can tune in to the contest.

USA vs. El Salvador

Date: Monday, March 27
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT, Universo
Livestream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Peacock

USA dominated Grenada with a 7-1 win, showcasing what this team is capable of against truly overmatched competition. El Salvador will be a trickier matchup for the Americans, and the teams drew 1-1 in their previous meeting last summer. El Salvador last played against Honduras on Wednesday and lost 1-0, so this group will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. A spot in the semifinals is on the line for both sides.

