USMNT vs. El Salvador live stream: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League via live stream

The United States men’s national team will be back in action Monday in CONCACAF Nations League play against El Salvador. USMNT need a win or draw to advance to the semifinal round, while El Salvador will also be looking for a win to try and get to the semifinal. Here’s how you can tune in to the contest.

USA vs. El Salvador

Date: Monday, March 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT, Universo

Livestream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Peacock

USA dominated Grenada with a 7-1 win, showcasing what this team is capable of against truly overmatched competition. El Salvador will be a trickier matchup for the Americans, and the teams drew 1-1 in their previous meeting last summer. El Salvador last played against Honduras on Wednesday and lost 1-0, so this group will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. A spot in the semifinals is on the line for both sides.