USMNT vs. El Salvador: Picks, predictions, how to watch CONCACAF Nations League match

The United States will face El Salvador Monday night to wrap up group play in the CONCACAF Nations League. The Americans need a win or a draw to advance to the semifinals, while El Salvador can get there with a win. USA won 7-1 against Grenada in the last match. El Salvador comes into this contest off a 1-0 loss to Honduras.

Let’s take a closer look at Monday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. El Salvador

Date: Monday, March 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Universo

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -800

Draw: +700

El Salvador: +1100

Moneyline pick: USA -800

If the Americans play up to their capabilities, they should coast to victory here. The two sides drew in their last meeting 1-1, with both going down to 10 men at one point in the contest. Expect USA to come out with the same fire they had against Grenada, especially with a spot in the semifinals on the line. If bettors want to extract more value here, USA -1.5 comes in at -220 and USA -2.5 is +125.