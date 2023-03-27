Most important injuries to note before your fantasy baseball draft

Baseball season is upon us. With opening day set for Thursday, March 30, now is the time to draft your redraft fantasy baseball teams. While you have to decide about format and league size, another thing to be aware of is players that are heading into the season injured.
In this article, we will go over important injuries to note as you head into your redraft fantasy baseball leagues for the 2023 season.
Fantasy baseball draft advice
Key injuries to note
C Carson Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks, Forearm
Timetable: Potential return date thought to be May 31
RP Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta Braves, Shoulder
Timetable: Braves are hoping Iglesias will be able to return after stint on 15-day IL.
RP Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox, Head
Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season, but shouldn't be sidelined long.
2B Trevor Story, Red Sox, Elbow
Timetable: Expected to miss half the season, potentially to return around July 14
RF Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs, Oblique
Timetable: Hopefully will return after a stint on the 15-day IL.
3B Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox, Back
Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season
1B Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds, Shoulder
Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season
SP Triston McKenzie, Cleveland Guardians, Arm
Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season
2B Jose Altuve, Houston Astros, Thumb
Timetable: Expected to be out until at least June 13
SP Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers, Ankle
Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 1
2B/CF Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins, Arm
Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season
SP Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees, Forearm
Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 1
DH/OF Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, Elbow
Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 30
RF Juan Soto, San Diego Padres, Oblique
Timetable: Questionable for start of the season
SP Joe Musgrove, Padres, Toe
Timetable: Expected to be out until at least April 11
SP Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals, Groin
Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 2
SS Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays, Quadriceps
Timetable: Questionable for start of the season
SP Tyler Glasnow, Rays, Oblique
Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 1
SP Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals, Ribs
Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 30