Most important injuries to note before your fantasy baseball draft

Baseball season is upon us. With opening day set for Thursday, March 30, now is the time to draft your redraft fantasy baseball teams. While you have to decide about format and league size, another thing to be aware of is players that are heading into the season injured.

In this article, we will go over important injuries to note as you head into your redraft fantasy baseball leagues for the 2023 season.

Fantasy baseball draft advice

Key injuries to note

C Carson Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks, Forearm

Timetable: Potential return date thought to be May 31

RP Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta Braves, Shoulder

Timetable: Braves are hoping Iglesias will be able to return after stint on 15-day IL.

RP Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox, Head

Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season, but shouldn't be sidelined long.

2B Trevor Story, Red Sox, Elbow

Timetable: Expected to miss half the season, potentially to return around July 14

RF Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs, Oblique

Timetable: Hopefully will return after a stint on the 15-day IL.

3B Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox, Back

Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season

1B Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds, Shoulder

Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season

SP Triston McKenzie, Cleveland Guardians, Arm

Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season

2B Jose Altuve, Houston Astros, Thumb

Timetable: Expected to be out until at least June 13

SP Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers, Ankle

Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 1

2B/CF Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins, Arm

Timetable: Questionable for the start of the season

SP Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees, Forearm

Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 1

DH/OF Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, Elbow

Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 30

RF Juan Soto, San Diego Padres, Oblique

Timetable: Questionable for start of the season

SP Joe Musgrove, Padres, Toe

Timetable: Expected to be out until at least April 11

SP Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals, Groin

Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 2

SS Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays, Quadriceps

Timetable: Questionable for start of the season

SP Tyler Glasnow, Rays, Oblique

Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 1

SP Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals, Ribs

Timetable: Expected to be out until at least May 30