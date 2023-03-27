2023 Fantasy Baseball: Infield sleepers to target for MLB Best Ball

Fantasy baseball enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next breakout player to give their team an edge over the competition. In this article, we’ll be exploring some of the top fantasy infield sleepers to target for 2023 MLB Best Ball drafts. These are players who have the potential to provide great value relative to their current average draft position (ADP). Let’s dive into it!

Fantasy baseball sleepers: Infield

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

ADP: 109

Henderson is going relatively high in Best Ball drafts, but I don’t believe it’s high enough. You could argue that Henderson’s average draft position should be somewhere closer to half of this current 109 ADP level. If he’s around reasonably close to pick No. 100, then I don’t mind reaching a round or two early in order to secure one of the best prospects in baseball.

The 22 year-old was fantastic at the Double-A and Triple-A level last season. On top of that, he handled his cup of coffee in the majors relatively well. Now he’s ready for a full-time role for the Orioles, and projection systems have him conservatively penciled in for a .260 average, 20 homers, 70 runs, 75 RBI, and 12 steals. There’s upside beyond that if it takes less time than expected to unlock his vast potential.

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

ADP: 214

Hoerner looked good in his first extended season in the majors last year. He scored 60 runs with 55 RBI, 10 homers, and 20 stolen bases with a cool .282 average in 517 at-bats. There’s a very good chance he’ll build on those numbers in 2023.

There’s a good chance we’ll see Hoerner in Chicago’s leadoff spot ahead of Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ. That could translate to more runs across a full season. It’s not out of the question that Hoerner ranks up 80+ runs with 60+ RBI, 10-15 homers, 25+ stolen bases, and a steady .280 average. That is excellent value for an ADP of 214.

Thairo Estrada, San Francisco Giants

ADP: 237

Why is everyone sleeping on this guy? Is it the west coast bias, or the fact that he’s not a power hitter with exciting home run numbers? Either way, Estrada had a breakout season with 71 runs, 62 RBI, 14 homers, and 21 stolen bases last season. He held a .260 average across 140 games. If he replicates those numbers, that makes for a steal with an ADP of 237.

However, there’s a chance Estrada improves while entering his prime at 27 years old. He should hold a premium lineup spot for the Giants while contributing across the board to rack up fantasy production. You could do much worse in this range of fantasy drafts.