2023 Fantasy Baseball: Starting pitcher sleepers to target for MLB Best Ball

Which starting pitchers will exceed expectations in 2023? That question is on the mind of every fantasy baseball enthusiast as we move closer to the start of the MLB season. After all, if you can string together enough breakout pitchers, then there’s a great chance your fantasy squad will thrive.

Below, we’ll take a look at the top starting pitcher sleepers to target for MLB Best Ball drafts. These are players who have strong upside to beat their current average draft position (ADP).

Fantasy baseball sleepers: Starting Pitcher

Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros

ADP: 235

McCullers has a lengthy injury history, and that’s why his ADP is this low. However, he’s a great pitcher with outstanding fantasy upside if he can somehow find a way to stay healthy. Will that happen? Probably not, but this is a calculated risk/reward situation. Even if McCullers only throws around 120 innings, he’ll still come through with respectable value at this ADP. If he can come close to replicating his 2021 season (162.1 IP, 13 wins, 3.16 ERA, 185 strikeouts), he will catapult your fantasy squad up the standings.

Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins

ADP: 236

Cabrera split time between the minors and majors last year, but he earned his spot in the Marlins’ starting rotation after holding a 3.01 ERA with 75 strikeouts across 71.2 innings in the big leagues. What can the soon to be 25 year-old do for an encore in 2023? It’s hard to be certain, but Cabrera has good enough stuff to be a force in his first full MLB season.

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland Guardians

ADP: 238

It feels like people are overlooking Quantrill because he doesn’t have great strikeout numbers. However, this guy is extremely solid, which could make for a sneaky-good fantasy lift — especially if you have already selected a few risky starting pitchers. Quantrill held a 3.38 ERA with 128 strikeouts across 186.1 innings last season. He’ll consistently be in line for the win without giving up many runs. If your league gives bonus points for quality starts, then Quantrill should be considered ahead of this ADP.