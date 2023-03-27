Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, March 27

As any veteran of the sports gambling sphere can attest to, basketball betting will always have its ups and downs, but perhaps no sport is better made for player props. Maybe its the ability to compile stats fluidly and rapidly, but every night, we as bettors are presented with an influx of individual markets to to use advantageously. Let’s have a look at which player props stick out over Monday’s eight-game NBA schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaden Ivey under 17.5 points vs. Bucks (+100)

With several starters out for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday (including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday), we are seeing increased respect for other players along Detroit’s roster. DraftKings Sportsbook has rookie Jaden Ivey’s point total at 17.5, despite scoring at only 15.4 ppg through 66 career games. I like this market to cash on the under tonight in Detroit.

Chris Paul over 13.5 points vs. Jazz (-105)

The future first ballot Hall of Famer may be having one of his least potent seasons in the scoring department, but I like CP3 to go over 13.5 points on Monday against the Jazz. This year, he is averaging 13.6 ppg, but has done well to score 14 or more points in the past five games. Additionally, Paul has averaged 17.8 ppg versus the Jazz throughout his career. Priced at -105, I can feel confident taking Paul to score at least 14 points.

Jabari Smith Jr. over 1.5 made three-pointers vs. Knicks (+100)

Like Ivey, Smith Jr. is another NBA rookie. With less than 75 career games under his belt, the data on Smith Jr. is relatively limited compared to seasoned veterans, but he has shown a fondness for shooting the three-ball. In 2022-23, Smith is taking 5.1 threes per game and making 1.6 of those attempts. Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, I like Smith Jr. to convert multiple shots from behind the arc. He’s made as many as five three-pointers in a game this season. Let’s see him go for two or more on Monday evening.