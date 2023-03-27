NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 27

With the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on hold until the weekend, NBA action is thrust back into the forefront of the sports betting sphere. On this fine Monday, there is an eight-game slate to dive into. Between those 16 teams in play tonight, let us find three players with genuine fantasy value.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,800

Mann is a four-year NBA vet that has great size (6’5) for an off-guard. A well-rounded player, Mann can fill up different areas of a stat sheet, providing points, rebounds, assists and steals all at a respectable level. We already know his fellow Clippers will be without Paul George on Monday, and possibly Kawhi Leonard as well. Look for Mann’s usage to be increased as they look to end the Bulls’ win streak.

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks, $4,700

Green is in his third season out of Arizona and is finally seeing more burn than his previous two years playing pro ball. At 25.6 minutes per game, Green has begun to showcase his skillset; The Australian product has natural scoring abilities with a willingness to rebound. Green is currently enjoying his best month at the NBA-level, having strung together three 20+ point performances consecutively from March 11 to March 15. On Monday, he’ll find favorable spots against a mediocre Pacers team.

Taurean Prince, Minnesota Timberwolves, $5,000

Prince, a seven-year journeyman of the NBA, seems to have found a home with his fourth team. Coming over to the Wolves in 2021, he is a hustle player that brings serviceable skills and energy off the bench. Additionally, Prince still has the ability to explode on the offensive end; He poured on 35 points in a victory over the Knicks at MSG just a week ago. That night, Prince went 8-8 from three-point range. With his confidence high, Prince could bring valuable minutes for the Wolves against the Kings on Monday night.