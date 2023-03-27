Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Nuggets on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) are set to travel West to take on the Denver Nuggets (50-24) Monday. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver. The Nikola Jokic versus Joel Embiid matchup is one that all NBA fans will love to see. This is the second and final matchup between these two teams. The 76ers won the last game 126-119.

For the 76ers, both Embiid and James Harden are dealing with leg injuries and are questionable. Michael Porter Jr. is also listed as questionable with injury management.

The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 229. On the moneyline, the Nuggets are -210 while the 76ers are +180.

76ers vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -5.5

The Nuggets have been the best team in the NBA and most of their success has come at home as they’re 23-13-1 ATS. With Embiid and Harden banged up if they do play, Jokic will likely be too much for them to stop. This is also a revenge game for the Nuggets as they lost their last matchup against the 76ers.

The 76ers have lost two straight road games, while the Nuggets are coming off a 23-point victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets are currently the No. 1 seed and hold the lead by three games. They will need to win their home games down the stretch as the Memphis Grizzlies are right behind them. Look for an easy win by the Nuggets tonight.

Over/Under: Over 229

This game is filled with superstars who can score the basketball. The 76ers road games have been much higher scoring. On the road, the over is 21-16 and I expect the trend to continue tonight. Jokic has been incredible offensively and will have his hands full guarding Embiid tonight. I think this will be a high-scoring contest where the Nuggets pull away late. The 76ers have also gone over this total in two straight.