Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

The New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) are set to travel to the West coast to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) Monday night. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Moda Center in Portland. This is the fourth and final matchup between these two teams. The Pelicans lead the series 2-1.

The Trailblazers injuries are stacked up as it seems they’re tanking for a high pick. Jusuf Nurkic, Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Trendon Watford are all questionable and I’d expect the majority not to play. The Pelicans will be without Jose Alvarado and Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 226. On the moneyline, the Pelicans are -500 while the Trail Blazers are +400.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans -10.5

Like I said above, the Trail Blazers know they have no shot at the playoffs, so they will rest their guys to prevent injury. The Pelicans are actually playing for something and will go all out to win this game. The Trail Blazers struggled in their last home game against the Thunder.

The Pelicans have won their last four games by 11+ points and will look to do so again tonight. While they have yet to announce who is active, there is a good chance most of those guys will be out again. Look for Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum to play great and get the big win.

Over/Under: Under 226

It’s not a huge number, but if the Trail Blazers are playing a bunch of reserves, I don’t see them putting up a ton of points tonight. The Pelicans have gone under this total in three of their last four games which all resulted in wins. I expect them to get another win tonight and they could hold the Trail Blazers under 100 points.