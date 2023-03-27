Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Kings on Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) will face the Sacramento Kings (45-29) in a division showdown Monday. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center. This is the fourth and final matchup between these two teams. The Timberwolves lead the series 2-1 with the last matchup resulting in 138-134 win for Minnesota on March 4.

The Timberwolves could rest some players on the second night of a back-to-back set, particularly Karl-Anthony Towns. The big injury to look for in this one is De’Aaron Fox. Fox is questionable with a hamstring issue.

The Kings are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 239. On the moneyline, the Kings are -175 while the Timberwolves are +150.

Timberwolves vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -4

The Kings have been the biggest surprise in the NBA this season, but the Timberwolves were projected to be better than them. Sacramento could be without Fox which is the only scare, but I expect him to play. The Timberwolves are good, but this feels like a letdown spot for them on the second night of a back-to-back set. Look for Sacramento to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 239

On the road, the Timberwolves have cashed the over in 21 of 37 their games this season. Sacramento has the highest scoring home games this season as the overs are 24-13-1 when they’re home. If Anthony Edwards and Towns are in, the Timberwolves have the scoring they need. Look for both teams to score 120+ in this one and hit the over.