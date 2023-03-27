Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Clippers on Monday

As the NCAA Men’s Tournament takes a break until the weekend, we turn our attention back toward the NBA. Monday, March 27 features an eight-game lineup anchored by the Chicago Bulls (36-38) and Los Angeles Clippers (39-36). Tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Downtown L.A., both sides have valuable conference seeding on the line as we enter the regular season stretch run.

In one prior meeting this season, the Clippers defeated the Bulls 108-103 at the United Center.

The Bulls and the Clips have been dealing with injury issues all year, and will continue to do so on Monday night. For Chicago, G Alex Caruso is doubtful (foot) to play, while F Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out. For LAC, F Kawhi Leonard (face) is questionable for action; G Brandon Boston Jr. is officially out with a lower body injury. Of course, F Paul George (knee) is likely sidelined at least until the end of the regular season.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Clippers are 4.5-point favorites against the Bulls. On the moneyline, LAC has price of -190 to win SU, while Chicago reflects at +160 to pull off the road upset. The total is set at 220.5, with the over juiced to -115.

Bulls vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +4.5

The Clippers are looking to forget their last game, as the Pelicans came into the “City of Angels” Saturday and ran them out of their own gym, 131-110. In that contest, Kawhi Leonard had a frustrating night shooting from the floor. Adding insult to injury, Leonard was not able to finish the game after suffering a contusion on his face. He may or may not play tonight, but with his running-mate George still out indefinitely, I would lean on the streaky Bulls. Chicago has been playing well on the road as of late. They have won their past six road contests SU, and after defeating the Lakers on Sunday, they’ll be on a back-to-back in the same building (Crypto.com Arena).

For reference, the Clippers are 17-21 ATS at home this season. On the contrary, the Bulls are 19-18 ATS when traveling.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

The Bulls are on the second night of a back-to-back and put up 118 on the Lakers Sunday. Chicago ranks 25th in points per game over the last five games and have gone under the total in three of those games. The Clippers rank 21st in points per game over the last five, and are also 3-2 on the under in that span. Look for the under to hit here, even on a lower total, as both teams are more deliberate and have struggled to score of late.