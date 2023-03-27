When is Wrestlemania 39?

The WWE will descend upon the Los Angeles area this weekend with Wrestlemania 39 coming live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. This will be a two-night event with the first show taking place on Saturday, April 1 and the second show taking place on Sunday, April 2. Both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Wrestlemania is the premier event on the WWE’s annual calendar and months of build will culminate with the two-night spectacle. From high-stakes championship showdowns to grudge matches to celebrities stepping into the ring, Wrestlemania always features a wide variety of showdowns up and down the card. Given it’s location, this year’s show will have a Hollywood theme and has been dubbed “Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood.”

The main event of the entire two-night show will see undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Reigns has been the longest-reigning world champion in the modern history of the company as his reign has lasted for over 900 days. Rhodes, who returned to the WWE one year ago at last year’s Wrestlemania, is trying to achieve something his father Dusty Rhodes couldn’t do by winning the WWE title.

Wrestlemania 39 info

Date: Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock