Breaking down Final Four public betting splits on Monday morning

The Final Four has been set in one of the more unique and unexpected lineups we have seen in recent years. FAU, San Diego State, UConn, and Miami are all headed to Houston to face off on Saturday, April 1 for a shot at the national title game. Three of the four programs have never been to the Final Four in the history of the tournament.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Saturday’s Final Four matchups, with all numbers coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

#9 FAU vs. #5 SDSU

Spread: SDSU -2 — 47% of handle on SDSU, 51% of total bets on SDSU

Total: 131.5 — 66% of handle on under, 42% of bets on under

Moneyline: SDSU -130, FAU +110 — 55% of handle, 39% of bets on SDSU

SDSU’s defense is a large reason for the public favoring the under here despite the low total. The Aztecs have allowed opponents an average of 57.3 points across their four tournament games. The handle on the SDSU moneyline is much more significant than the percentage of total bets, which means that the big spenders are placing their faith in the Aztecs over FAU.

#4 UConn vs. #5 Miami

Spread: UConn -5.5 — 53% of handle on UConn, 60% of total bets on UConn

Total: 149.5 — 80% of handle and 76% of bets on over

Moneyline: UConn -240, Miami +200 — 52% of handle and 48% of bets on UConn

The UConn Huskies are the favorite to win it all as we head into the Final Four. Two strong offensive teams meet on the court here, which explains the heavy lean to the “over” side on total betting. UConn has won every game by double digits thus far in the tournament, finishing with a margin of no less than 15 points across their first four games.