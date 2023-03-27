Where is Wrestlemania 39?

Wrestlemania 39 will be a two-night event taking place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2. The show will come live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, on both nights and will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

SoFi Stadium was originally supposed to host Wrestlemania 37 in April of 2021. Due to prior COVID-19 restrictions in the state of California, however, the company decided to give 37 to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and move SoFi’s Wrestlemania back two years.

This will be the sixth Wrestlemania to be held in the Greater Los Angeles area and the seventh to be held in the state of California. Part of Wrestlemania 2 (1986) and Wrestlemania 7 (1991) were held at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. Wrestlemania’s 12 (1996) and 16 (2000) were both held at Honda Arena in Anaheim and Wrestlemania 21 (2005) was held at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The only other California event to not take place in the L.A. area was Wrestlemania 31 (2015) at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara.

Like Wrestlemania 21, this year’s show has been billed as “Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood”, so we can expect an extravagant movie-themed set inside of SoFi Stadium for both nights.