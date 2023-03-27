When was the last time Wrestlemania was held in Los Angeles?

Wrestlemania 39 will take place this weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Pushed back two years due to prior COVID-19 restrictions in the state of California, this will be the sixth Wrestlemania to be held in the Greater Los Angeles area.

The last time Wrestlemania was held in the Los Angeles area was Wrestlemania 21 emanating from the Staples Center on April 3, 2005. Like this year’s show, that event was billed as “Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood” will a full movie theme surrounding the event.

The show is remembered as one of the better Wrestlemania’s in company history and served as a major pivot point with two rising stars being coronated as world champions that night. John Cena won his first world title by defeated John Bradshaw Layfield for the WWE Championship before Batista toppled Triple H in the main event to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The undercard for the show was stacked as well. Edge won the inaugural Money in the Bank ladder match, The Undertaker extended his undefeated Wrestlemania streak by beating Randy Orton, and Kurt Angle defeated Shawn Michaels in one of the greatest ‘Mania matches of all time.

It also featured Rey Mysterio defeat Eddie Guerrero in what unfortunately was Guerrero’s final Wrestlemania match. The two were a tag team at the time, but this would be the catalyst for their summer feud that would culminate with the their famous “Custody of Dominik Mysterio” ladder match at SummerSlam later that year. Rey will face his son Dominik at this year’s show, so it’s sort of a full circle moment.