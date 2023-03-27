Where will Wrestlemania be held in 2024?

Wrestlemania 39 is will take place from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, on both Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 this weekend. While we gear up for the event, let’s take a look at where next year’s event will take place.

Wrestlemania 40 will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024. Philly was announced as the host this past July and it will mark the ninth time the show will be held in an outdoor, open-aired venue. It has been titled “Wrestlemania XL”, marking the first time in a decade that the company has used roman numerals to designate a Wrestlemania.

This will be just the second Wrestlemania in history to be held in Philadelphia, the first being Wrestlemania 15 in 1999. Philly has been one of the WWE’s primary markets for decades and has hosted numerous shows and pay-per-views over the years.