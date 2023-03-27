 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Start time, TV channel for Monday’s Elite Eight games in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

Here, we have the full schedule of events and where to watch both Elite Eight games on Monday.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Tennessee vs Virginia Tech Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve reached the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament and each team is vying to advance to the Final Four at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, this weekend. The first two national quarterfinal games took place on Sunday, March 26 and the final two will take place on Monday, March 27.

The four regional finals have been split between two locations with one pair being hosted at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, and the other pair being hosted at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. Sunday’s games will feature the Greenville Regional 2 and Seattle Regional 4 finals while Monday’s schedule will feature the Greenville Regional 1 and Seattle Regional 3 finals.

Here is the list of Elite Eight start times and TV channels for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Elite Eight TV schedule, Monday, March 27

All times ET

7:00 p.m. — No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 1 South Carolina — ESPN (Greenville Regional 1)
9:00 p.m. — No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech — ESPN (Seattle Regional 3)

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 382 stories

More From DraftKings Nation