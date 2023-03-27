Is Luka Doncic playing for the Mavericks on Monday vs. the Pacers?

The Dallas Mavericks will look to shake off some tough losses to the Hornets and snap their four-game skid when they face the Indiana Pacers Monday. The Mavericks now find themselves out of the play-in picture and to make matters worse, they’ll likely be without superstar guard Luka Doncic for this contest.

Luka Doncic status updates

Doncic isn’t on the injury report, but he did pick up his 16th technical of the season Sunday. Unless that technical is rescinded by the league, Doncic is going to serve a one-game suspension.

If Doncic does indeed sit this game, Kyrie Irving will be the focal point offensively for Dallas assuming he doesn’t sit the second game of a back-to-back set. Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock and Christian Wood will also take on bigger roles with Doncic out. We’ll see if the Mavericks can change their fortunes as the second to last week of the regular season begins.