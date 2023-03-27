Dallas Cowboys 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys finished second in the NFC East with a 12-5 record. Despite such a solid season, they were just no match for the Philadelphia Eagles, who played their way to a spot in Super Bowl 57. All eyes are on the Cowboys this offseason as they try to make the moves necessary to get back atop their division.

Dak Prescott is coming off a solid year with the team and is still under contract through the 2024 season, but it is safe to say that the team continues to fall short of its expectations. 2022 was a step in the right direction, but Dallas needs to find a way to make moves this offseason to be more competitive in not only their division but the NFC as a whole.

The Cowboys are entering into a new running back era as they have cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott and are entrusting Tony Pollard to lead the offense. They made two trades using compensatory picks to bring in CB Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts, and WR Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans. They lost Connor McGovern to the Buffalo Bills and need to prioritize protecting Prescott in 2023 as well as bringing in some help on defense.

Significant free agency additions

Traded for CB Stephon Gilmore

Traded for WR Brandin Cooks

Re-signed LB Leighton Vander Esch

Franchise Tagged RB Tony Pollard

Significant free agency losses

RG Connor McGovern

WR Noah Brown

TE Dalton Schultz

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys 7-round mock draft

With the Cowboys set to be on the clock at No. 26, let’s look at a 7-round mock draft on PFN where trade offers are on the table.

26. TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

58. DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

90. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

129. EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

176. LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

212. RB Chris Rogriguez Jr.

244. DT Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

If Dallas hadn’t made the move to bring in Gilmore, I would have instantly drafted Georgia CB Kelee Ringo, who was still on the board. Instead, I am going with Utah’s Dalton Kincaid to replace Dalton Schultz as he signed with the Texans in free agency. He played in 26 games and had 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns during his career. Kinkaid should instantly slot in as a reliable weapon for Prescott.

There were some trade offers available for Dallas’ second-round pick, but I couldn't pass up Dexter. He has the talent to start alongside Neville Gallimore or could rotate in his rookie season and improve his skills to the NFL level and be ready for years to come. Even though they brought in Cooks, I don’t think the Cowboys are done with changes to their wide receiver room. Perry is a solid choice in the third and can learn behind CeeDee Lamb, Cooks and Michael Gallup to be ready to make an impact next year, if not his rookie season.

In the fourth and the fifth, I help the future of the Dallas defense by adding some depth to the edge of the defensive line and the linebacking unit. With Zeke gone, I found value in the sixth with Rodriguez. He is a versatile player, and the Cowboys are known to enjoy running backs that have a history as successful pass-catchers.