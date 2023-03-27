NBA MVP odds tracker: Is Monday’s matchup between Embiid and Jokic the deciding vote?

It’s rare to have a matchup of top MVP candidates this late in the season but Monday’s battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets provides us just that. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win MVP courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds

Joel Embiid: -150

Nikola Jokic: +180

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +450

Jayson Tatum: +15000

Luka Doncic: +25000

Devin Booker: +50000

Antetokounmpo could be a sneaky value bet especially since the Bucks could have the best record in the league. However, it looks like he’s the only possible MVP candidate outside Embiid and Jokic. The two big men are once again locked in a battle for the award.

It’s important to note Embiid is officially questionable for the matchup and he did say he was eventually going to need a game off. However, this is probably not the spot he’s going to sit. Embiid dominated Jokic in the first game between the two, going for 47 points and 18 rebounds. Jokic didn’t have a bad game with 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists but he was on the losing end of it due to Embiid’s performance.

The Nuggets big man will surely want to make up for that loss and the possibility of a MVP three-peat could give him some extra motivation. Jokic and the Nuggets have bigger plans than this award but this matchup is coming at a key time. We could see the odds swing after Monday’s result, tilting more towards Embiid or pushing Jokic back into the role of the odds-on favorite.