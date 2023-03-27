How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on March 27

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

We have finally made it to Wrestlemania week and tonight will be Raw’s go-home show to the grand spectacle at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, this weekend. The Road to Wrestlemania 39 has reached the finish line and we’ll see the build for most of the major matches get wrapped up tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, March 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Just six days before meeting undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Wrestlemania 39 main event, Cody Rhodes will step into the ring when going on-one-on with Solo Sikoa. Rhodes rattled Reigns on the mic in the closing segment of last week’s Raw but also insulted Sikoa, saying the youngest member of the Bloodline wasn’t ready. We’ll see if the “American Nightmare” can pick up one last victory before the title fight of his life, or if Sikoa and the Bloodline will beat him down.

Wrestlemania host The Miz will have another episode of MizTV tonight, where his guests will be WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita along with Trish Stratus. The trio are set to face Damage CTRL in a six-women tag team match at Wrestlemania this weekend and the two teams have traded blows for the last several weeks. This segment will certainly feature Damage CTRL coming out, so we’ll see if they get into one final brawl before their big match.

Brock Lesnar is set to go one-on-one with Omos this weekend and tonight, the two giants will have a weigh-in. The last time we saw these two in the same ring was two weeks ago, where Omos clotheslined Lesnar out of the ring. We’ll see if they’ll get physical even in the wiegh-in.

There will be two fatal four-way tag team “showcase” matches at Wrestlemania and the men’s match will feature the Street Profits, Viking Raiders, Alpha Academy, and Braun Strowman/Ricochet. Tonight, we’ll have an eight-man tag between all parties as the Profits, Ricochet, and Strowman team to battle the Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy. We’ll see who gets the upperhand heading into Wrestlemania and if Otis will once again be distracted by Maximum Male Models.

As mentioned before, this is a show where the build to Wrestlemania will be wrapped up. We’ll most likely hear from the likes of Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, the Usos, the Judgement Day, and Edge ahead of their respective matches this weekend.