James Harden, De’Aaron Fox, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 27

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 27
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Jae Crowder (calf) - probable
This seems like a good spot to potentially get Antetokounmpo some rest but he’s listed as probable. Crowder should be back in and will take some minutes away from Joe Ingles and Grayson Allen.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers
Luka Doncic (suspension) - OUT
With Doncic out due to accumulating too many technical fouls, Kyrie Irving is likely to be the focal point in this offense. We’ll see how the Mavs handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - questionable
Myles Turner (injury management) - questionable
If Turner is out, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith would be good options as filler DFS plays. If Haliburton is out, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell are good fantasy plays.
Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
Deandre Ayton (hip) - probable
Ayton should be in and he’ll take minutes away from Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale.
Jordan Clarkson (finger) - OUT
Lauri Markkanen (hand) - questionable
Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker are strong DFS filler plays with Clarkson out. If Markkanen sits, Walker Kessler remains a great value add in lineups.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
Joel Embiid (calf) - questionable
James Harden (Achilles) - questionable
Both players are expected to play, although Embiid did say he needed a day off eventually. With Harden coming back, Tyrese Maxey will see a decline in usage.
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - questionable
If Porter Jr. sits, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown would gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard (calf) - TBD
Jerami Grant (quad) - TBD
Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - TBD
Anfernee Simons (foot) - TBD
The Blazers might shut everyone down. Shaedon Sharpe, Drew Eubanks and Nassir Little would continue getting big minutes if Portland decides to tank it out.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
Karl-Anthony Towns (injury management) - TBD
Anthony Edwards (injury management) - TBD
Rudy Gobert (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Timberwolves handle their key players on the second night of a back-to-back set. Towns is most likely to sit here.
De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - questionable
Davion Mitchell will likely get the start again if Fox is out.
Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard (facial contusion) - probable
Leonard should be in for the Clippers.