James Harden, De’Aaron Fox, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 27

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Monday, March 27 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers is seen before the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
We’ve got eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 27

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Jae Crowder (calf) - probable

This seems like a good spot to potentially get Antetokounmpo some rest but he’s listed as probable. Crowder should be back in and will take some minutes away from Joe Ingles and Grayson Allen.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers

Luka Doncic (suspension) - OUT

With Doncic out due to accumulating too many technical fouls, Kyrie Irving is likely to be the focal point in this offense. We’ll see how the Mavs handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - questionable
Myles Turner (injury management) - questionable

If Turner is out, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith would be good options as filler DFS plays. If Haliburton is out, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell are good fantasy plays.

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Deandre Ayton (hip) - probable

Ayton should be in and he’ll take minutes away from Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale.

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - OUT
Lauri Markkanen (hand) - questionable

Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker are strong DFS filler plays with Clarkson out. If Markkanen sits, Walker Kessler remains a great value add in lineups.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid (calf) - questionable
James Harden (Achilles) - questionable

Both players are expected to play, although Embiid did say he needed a day off eventually. With Harden coming back, Tyrese Maxey will see a decline in usage.

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - questionable

If Porter Jr. sits, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown would gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard (calf) - TBD
Jerami Grant (quad) - TBD
Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - TBD
Anfernee Simons (foot) - TBD

The Blazers might shut everyone down. Shaedon Sharpe, Drew Eubanks and Nassir Little would continue getting big minutes if Portland decides to tank it out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

Karl-Anthony Towns (injury management) - TBD
Anthony Edwards (injury management) - TBD
Rudy Gobert (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Timberwolves handle their key players on the second night of a back-to-back set. Towns is most likely to sit here.

De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - questionable

Davion Mitchell will likely get the start again if Fox is out.

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard (facial contusion) - probable

Leonard should be in for the Clippers.

