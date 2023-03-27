James Harden, De’Aaron Fox, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 27

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 27

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Jae Crowder (calf) - probable

This seems like a good spot to potentially get Antetokounmpo some rest but he’s listed as probable. Crowder should be back in and will take some minutes away from Joe Ingles and Grayson Allen.

Luka Doncic (suspension) - OUT

With Doncic out due to accumulating too many technical fouls, Kyrie Irving is likely to be the focal point in this offense. We’ll see how the Mavs handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Tyrese Haliburton (injury management) - questionable

Myles Turner (injury management) - questionable

If Turner is out, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith would be good options as filler DFS plays. If Haliburton is out, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell are good fantasy plays.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Deandre Ayton (hip) - probable

Ayton should be in and he’ll take minutes away from Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale.

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - OUT

Lauri Markkanen (hand) - questionable

Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker are strong DFS filler plays with Clarkson out. If Markkanen sits, Walker Kessler remains a great value add in lineups.

Joel Embiid (calf) - questionable

James Harden (Achilles) - questionable

Both players are expected to play, although Embiid did say he needed a day off eventually. With Harden coming back, Tyrese Maxey will see a decline in usage.

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - questionable

If Porter Jr. sits, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown would gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Damian Lillard (calf) - TBD

Jerami Grant (quad) - TBD

Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - TBD

Anfernee Simons (foot) - TBD

The Blazers might shut everyone down. Shaedon Sharpe, Drew Eubanks and Nassir Little would continue getting big minutes if Portland decides to tank it out.

Karl-Anthony Towns (injury management) - TBD

Anthony Edwards (injury management) - TBD

Rudy Gobert (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Timberwolves handle their key players on the second night of a back-to-back set. Towns is most likely to sit here.

De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - questionable

Davion Mitchell will likely get the start again if Fox is out.

Kawhi Leonard (facial contusion) - probable

Leonard should be in for the Clippers.