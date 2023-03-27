2023 NFL Draft hats have dropped

If you are gearing up for the big day, the 2023 NFL Draft of course, it’s time to grab your favorite team’s NFL Draft hat. Or, you don’t have to. It’s up to you, but they are out. We’ll take a look at each one below.

For the most part, NFL Draft hats have taken a beating in public discourse. They are often too busy and look like a cash grab when sales are likely slower in the off season. And, well, they are. But, collectors don’t just collect perfect examples, they dig deep and hit up every version they can unearth and these have been unearthed.

Of course, hat design isn’t my specialty and I’m not a collector, but these hats will likely go down in history as meh. Some do look better than others, as the designer has to integrate the team’s logo on top of big block letters of the team’s mascot. But, overall, the block letters are just too large then throwing the logo on top is a big mishmash of color and lines without any space to breathe.

Here are a few examples:

First look: the Packers 2023 NFL Draft hats pic.twitter.com/hKOzJvEM5r — (@PrimeTimePhil) March 27, 2023

Vikings 2023 NFL Draft hat. Yay or nay? pic.twitter.com/pU4fpuPqt2 — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) March 27, 2023