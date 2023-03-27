Reignmakers UFC Introduces Crafting Tokens: What Users Need to Know

Crafting & Burning is coming to Reignmakers UFC and starting with a bang!

To kick off the launch of crafting in Reignmakers UFC, DraftKings will be airdropping all users that have made a Reignmakers UFC purchase on either the primary or secondary market in 2023 a CORE tier Crafting token on Monday, April 3. Octagon Pass holders will receive a separate, exclusive airdrop on Monday, April 3, as well as they will be airdropped a Crafting token that corresponds with the tier of their Octagon Pass.*

*RARE tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped a RARE tier Crafting Token, ELITE tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped an ELITE tier Crafting Token, LEGENDARY tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped a LEGENDARY tier Crafting Token and REIGNMAKER tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped a REIGNMAKER tier Crafting Token.

Crafting Tokens are DraftKings’ unique type of collectible exclusive to Reignmakers, and they are essential to complete Craft & Burn recipes. All Tokens at each rarity tier will have a limited supply.

The first Crafting & Burning recipe that will open to the Reignmakers UFC universe will be as follows:

Craft one CORE card from any set (INCLUDING Event Sets) AND one CORE Crafting Token and receive a Genesis CORE ADD-ON Pack.

Note: This is the first of many recipes that will be offered. Additional recipes will launch alongside the planned public drop of Crafting Tokens from all five (5) rarity tiers on April 10, 2023.

To convert currently-owned fighter game cards into packs and/or other fighter game cards, you will need a Crafting Token as part of the recipe.

* Crafting Tokens will not be necessary in at least two instances:

1. Replacement fighters: If a fighter is scratched and a replacement fighter is announced before 12 p.m. ET on the Friday prior to an upcoming UFC event, DraftKings will offer a Craft & Burn recipe where customers can burn the Event Set fighter game card of the scratched fighter in exchange for the Event Set fighter game card of the replacement fighter. No Crafting Token will be required for that Craft & Burn recipe.

For example, if Alex Pereira were scratched from UFC 287, and Khamzat Chimaev were to be announced as a replacement prior to 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr 7, 2023, holders of Alex Pereira UFC 287 fighter game cards would be able to burn them for Khamzat Chimaev UFC 287 fighter game cards of the same rarity tier within the crafting portal.

2. Rescheduled fighters: If a fighter is scratched from an upcoming UFC Event and that same fighter is rescheduled to fight in another UFC Event within 28 days, DraftKings will offer a Craft & Burn recipe where customers can burn the fighter game card of the scratched fighter from the Event Set for the scratched fight in exchange for the fighter game card of the scratched fighter from the Event Set for the rescheduled fight. No Crafting Token will be required for that Craft & Burn recipe.

For example, if Alex Pereira were scratched from UFC 287, and his fight was removed from the card, but rescheduled for UFC Fight Night 4.15.23, holders of Alex Pereira UFC 287 fighter game cards would be able to burn them for Alex Pereira UFC Fight Night 4.15.23 fighter game cards of the same rarity tier within the crafting portal.

Primary Sales (Starting April 10, 2023) - Crafting Tokens will be available for purchase on the marketplace with limited inventory. CORE tier Crafting Tokens will cost $1.99, RARE tier will be $4.99, ELITE tier $39.99, LEGENDARY tier $249.99 and REIGNMAKER tier for $999.99.

- Crafting Tokens will be available for purchase on the marketplace with limited inventory. CORE tier Crafting Tokens will cost $1.99, RARE tier will be $4.99, ELITE tier $39.99, LEGENDARY tier $249.99 and REIGNMAKER tier for $999.99. Secondary Market - Once acquired, Crafting Tokens can be sold on the secondary market.

- Once acquired, Crafting Tokens can be sold on the secondary market. Giveaways & Airdrops - As a thank you to existing Reignmakers UFC holders, a CORE Crafting Token Airdrop will be sent out based on a snapshot that will be taken Sunday, April 2 at 12:00 p.m. The CORE Crafting Token Airdrop will occur on Monday, April 3. Also on Monday April 3, holders of Octagon Passes will be airdropped a Crafting token of corresponding rarity to their Octagon Passes.* Similarly to the CORE Crafting Token Airdrop, the Octagon Pass Crafting Token Airdrop will be taken based on a snapshot from Sunday, April 2 at 12:00 p.m.

- As a thank you to existing Reignmakers UFC holders, a CORE Crafting Token Airdrop will be sent out based on a snapshot that will be taken Sunday, April 2 at 12:00 p.m. The CORE Crafting Token Airdrop will occur on Monday, April 3. Also on Monday April 3, holders of Octagon Passes will be airdropped a Crafting token of corresponding rarity to their Octagon Passes.* Similarly to the CORE Crafting Token Airdrop, the Octagon Pass Crafting Token Airdrop will be taken based on a snapshot from Sunday, April 2 at 12:00 p.m. *Ex: RARE tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped a RARE tier Crafting Token, ELITE tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped an ELITE tier Crafting Token, LEGENDARY tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped a LEGENDARY tier Crafting Token and REIGNMAKER tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped a REIGNMAKER tier Crafting Token.

Burned Cards

As fighter game cards and Crafting Tokens are burned throughout the crafting process, they will be removed from a player’s Marketplace portfolio and the Reignmakers game. Burned fighter game cards and Crafting Tokens cannot be recovered.

Crafting Token Airdrops

The timing of the Crafting Token airdrops will be announced in the Reignmakers Discord shortly. To join the discord and stay up to date with Reignmakers update, follow this link.

Additional Recipes

Users can expect additional recipes for the Reignmakers UFC Crafting & Burning program beginning on Monday, April 10 that will incorporate Crafting Tokens of all rarity tiers. Users can expect upcoming recipes to include avenues for them to exchange Event Set cards from Events that have already occurred and fighters that are no longer on the UFC roster.

FAQ

Q: If a card is burned through the crafting process, do I still retain my franchise score points from the burned card?

A: Burned fighter game cards will no longer be in your Marketplace portfolio, and the franchise score points will no longer apply to your account; however, any new cards acquired through the crafting process will earn franchise score points once they are in your portfolio.

Q: Will the entire crafting token supply (that is airdropped or that can be purchased) release all at once?

A: No, the entire crafting token supply will be gradually released to customers in phases.

Q: Do crafting tokens earn Franchise score points?

A: No, only the cards acquired through the crafting process that you hold in your portfolio will earn franchise score points.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!