Report: Rodney Terry to become full-time head coach at Texas

Texas interim men’s basketball head coach is finalizing a deal to become the full-time head coach, per Jon Rothstein on CBS Sports. The Longhorns were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, falling to Miami 88-81 in the Elite Eight.

Terry took over as the interim head coach in January following the mid-season firing of Chris Beard due to his domestic violence arrest the month prior. Entering a tough Big 12 conference slate, he managed to keep the train on track as the Longhorns maintained their status as a top 10 team in the country. UT would finish second in the regular season league standings and ended up dominating Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament title game.

From there, he’d lead the Longhorns to three victories in the NCAA Tournament and seemed Final Four bound before blowing a 13-point lead to Miami in the Elite Eight. Nevertheless, he did more than enough for the top brass in Austin, TX, to remove the interim tag and make him the full-time coach.

This will be Terry’s third full-time head coaching gig, previously serving as the head coach at Fresno State and UTEP.