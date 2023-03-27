North Carolina guard Caleb Love enters transfer portal

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love announced that he would enter the transfer portal to continue his college career in the 2023 offseason. Love was part of UNC’s iconic starting five in the 2021-22 season that took the Tar Heels all the way to the NCAA Championship Game, where they fell to Kansas.

with love, the journey continues… pic.twitter.com/hnVddUAbo3 — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) March 27, 2023

He played under both Roy Williams and Hubert Davis in his time as a Tar Heel, and was the team’s second-highest scorer last season, behind Armando Bacot. This season, Love led the team in scoring with 16.7 points per game, averaging 2.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Coming out of high school, Love received offers from Missouri, Arizona, Kansas, and Butler, among others. The St. Louis native has played three seasons with North Carolina. This year, the Heels were the preseason No. 1 team, but they did not even make the cut into the NCAA Tournament. The program turned down an NIT bid.