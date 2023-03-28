F1 schedule: Australian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

F1 is headed down under for its next weekend of racing. The circuit hits the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. The time difference means it will be evening viewing for F1 fans all three days of action, and especially late nights on the east coast.

The first two practice sessions air on Thursday night and into Friday morning. The first practice is at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and the second is at 1 a.m. on Friday. The third practice is at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and then qualifying runs at 1 a.m. on Saturday. The race itself runs at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

All events will broadcast on the ESPN network of channels, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race weekend events.

Charles Leclerc is the defending winner in Melbourne, having won the first race after two straight years of COVID-19 cancellations. He has +1600 odds to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen heads into race week as the favorite with -330 odds. Teammate Sergio Pérez follows at +450.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET and all events stream online via WatchESPN.

Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Thursday, March 30

9:30 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNEWS

1 a.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2

Friday, March 31

9:30 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNEWS

1 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN

Saturday, April 1

1 a.m. — Australian Grand Prix — ESPN