2023 Fantasy Baseball: Outfield sleepers to target for MLB Best Ball

Building a team of breakout outfielders can significantly boost the success of your fantasy baseball squad. So which players are ripe for the picking in 2023? Below, we compiled a list of top outfield sleepers for MLB Best Ball Drafts. Each of these players has the potential to significantly outperform their average draft position (ADP). Let’s get to the list!

Fantasy baseball sleepers: Outfield

Seth Brown, Oakland Athletics

ADP: 183

Brown is a cheap power bat with a low average draft position due to playing for Oakland. However, let’s not forget this guy blasted 25 homers in 150 games last season. Don’t expect much in terms of batting average (hit .230 last year), but Brown should fall into the 25-30 homer range once again. His run and RBI potential would increase if he’s traded to a better lineup around the deadline.

Josh Naylor, Cleveland Guardians

ADP: 236

Naylor is another year removed from a bad injury, and the Cleveland slugger looked good with nearly 500 plate appearances last season: 20 HR, 47 runs, 79 RBI. That’s a reasonable baseline for Naylor while holding a premium lineup spot for the Guardians. Of course, there’s room for more if everything clicks for the 25 year-old and he’s able to flex his 70-of-70 raw power a little more.

Wil Myers, Cincinnati Reds

ADP: 238

Myers has been in the majors for a decade now, but he’s still only 32 years-old. While his best years of 28+ homers and 90+ RBI are probably behind him, there’s reason to be optimistic in 2023. Myers will enjoy a hitter-friendly park shift in Cincinnati while being an everyday player with a premium lineup spot for the Reds. A change in scenery could serve Myers well, and it’s reasonable to think he could have his best season in five years. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 homers, 65 runs, 70 RBI, and a .255 average is viable.