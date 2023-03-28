Prediction for UConn-Miami in Final Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 UConn Huskies take on the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four on Saturday, April 1. UConn crushed Gonzaga in the Elite Eight to advance while Miami staged a major comeback against Texas to reach the first Final Four in program history. The two will face off in Houston for a chance at the national title game.

Here’s what we think is going to happen on Saturday:

UConn-Miami Odds

Spread: UConn -5.5

Total: 149

Moneyline: UConn -250, Miami +210

UConn-Miami Final Four Prediction

Can UConn keep rolling through these teams all the way to the end? The Huskies are favored to win it all of the four teams remaining, and haven’t even let an opponent get close in this tournament — their smallest win was still a 15-point margin at the end of it all. They are coming off two wins that just destroyed teams who had recently beaten top seeds.

UConn is a very balanced team that plays a physical style of ball. They have kept opponents to an average of 61.8 points per game in this tournament while putting up over 80 of their own points in three of the four games they have played thus far. Forward Adama Sanogo and guard Jordan Hawkins are a fearsome duo for the Huskies, their tough defense matched by an explosive, high-scoring offense.

They will go up against another high-scoring offense in Miami, who are fresh off a huge comeback over Texas. Miami’s fast-break tendencies and quick style of offensive play can wear teams out, and this may be their strategy against UConn — running them up and down the court until they can’t catch up with the Canes. They are the fastest-paced team left in the tourney at this point.

The Hurricanes are also averaging over 80 points per game this tournament, led by Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong, so we can expect this to be a high-scoring affair. Five players reached double digits in scoring in their latest game, and Norchad Omier is hard to beat under the rim.

However, I think UConn has looked essentially unbeatable all tournament. While the tides could change for them at any time, if they keep this momentum rolling, it’s the Huskies here.

Prediction: UConn 87, Miami 80