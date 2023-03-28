Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, March 28

The NBA only has six games on its small Tuesday night slate with less than two weeks left to go until the regular season. There are still plenty of player props to make bets on across the league tonight, so let’s go over a few of our favorites ahead of tonight’s contests with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 threes vs. Golden State Warriors (-130)

The Pelicans are playing the second night of a back-to-back, so it’s worth keeping an eye just to make sure McCollum isn’t left on the bench for rest or injury management. Assuming he plays, McCollum has hit three from downtown in his last three outings, and has only hit less than three once in his last six games. If the guard sees the floor tonight, this prop is all but guaranteed to hit.

Bam Adebayo over 8.5 rebounds vs. Toronto Raptors (+110)

Adebayo has averaged 9.3 rebounds per game throughout the season and has been one of the most dominant players on the glass across the league. He’s struggled a little bit recently, grabbing only seven boards in three of his last four games. It’s worth noting that he’s gone up against some big frontcourt guys who also excel at rebounding, but he should be able to get back to his normal numbers against a smaller Raptors team tonight.

Darius Garland over 21.5 points vs. Atlanta Hawks (-110)

Garland has played well against the Hawks this season, putting up 33 points in the last meeting just over a month ago while totaling 26 in the first game back in November. He’ll be matched up against Trae Young, who isn’t known for his defensive skills, and should be able to put up a good amount of points for a third time this season against Atlanta. Garland has fallen short of 20 points in his last three outings, but expect him to bounce back on the road against the Hawks.