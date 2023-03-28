NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 28

The NBA sees a short slate of just six games tonight across the league, but even with injuries to key players plaguing some teams, there will be plenty of players to choose from when building your DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,900

LeVert has been coming off the bench but still getting plenty of minutes, playing over 30 minutes in three of his last five games. He’s averaged 28.65 fantasy points at DraftKings through his last five outings, and with the Cavs already clinching a playoff spot, he could stand to see more minutes down the stretch as we head toward playoffs. As long as he keeps seeing significant playing time, he should be bringing in solid numbers worth his low price tag.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics, $4,600

Williams recently missed eight straight games due to a hamstring injury, but he’s averaged 21.9 DKFP through the three games he’s played since his return. He’s been coming off the bench and hasn’t seen a ton of playing time, but the big man has still been cleaning up on the glass with a total of 23 rebounds in his last three games which has driven his fantasy score up each night.

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat, $4,300

Lowry is listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday night’s game, but he’s still expected to play against the Raptors while he’ll most likely sit against the Knicks on Wednesday night. Lowry is still returning from a knee injury that saw him miss the majority of February and the first part of March, but he’s been putting up some decent numbers with the minutes he’s been seeing since his return. Assuming he suits up tonight, expect him to see at least 20 minutes and turn in a solid fantasy performance for his low price.