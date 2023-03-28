Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Hawks on Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) will pay a visit to the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) on Tuesday evening with less than two weeks left in the regular season. The Cavs are sitting in fourth place and have already clinched a playoff spot while the Hawks are in eighth, three games back from the seventh-place Heat. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.

Cleveland could be without Jarrett Allen (groin) and Isaac Okoro (knee), who are both listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s matchup.

The Cavs are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook tonight, priced at -120 on the moneyline while the Hawks are set at +100. The point total is set at 236.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +1

The Cavs are riding a four-game winning streak and have one of the best defenses in the league. While Cleveland has clinched their first playoff appearance since 2018, the Hawks have proven they’re capable of penetrating the Cavs’ staunch defense after a 136-119 victory just over a month ago. That game saw Trae Young drop 34 points and rack up nine assists while holding Donovan Mitchell to just 19 points on the night.

Atlanta has been very good at home, winning three of its last four at State Farm Arena as it looks to climb the standings through the final seven games of the regular season. Through two meetings between these sides, the home team has won each time, so I’m leaning toward the Hawks to get the win and cover tonight.

Over/Under: Over 236

Both teams have gone over the total in two of their last three games, and the last meeting at State Farm Arena went over the total by a whopping 27 points. Both teams are capable of running up the score on any given night, and I’m backing the over in tonight’s contest.