Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Raptors on Tuesday

The Miami Heat (40-35) will take on the Toronto Raptors (37-38) on Tuesday night with the action tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Miami sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference while the Raptors are in ninth and looking to hang onto their play-in spot as the regular season nears an end.

The Heat still have Kyle Lowry listed as questionable with a knee injury ahead of tonight’s game. Jimmy Butler is probable with a neck injury. The Raptors could be without Gary Trent Jr., who’s listed as questionable. Will Barton is listed as doubtful.

Toronto comes in as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -155 on the moneyline while the Heat are at +135. The point total is set at 220.

Heat vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -3.5

Toronto is in fine form lately, winning five of its last seven games. The Raptors bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 118-97 win over the Pistons on Friday, and should come into this game well rested. Toronto has been playing well at home as it has won nine of the last 10 at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are also 23-15-1 ATS at home this season. The Heat are just 15-20-1 ATS away from home, giving Toronto the clear advantage playing at its own arena.

These teams have met three times this season with the Raptors winning two of them, including one in Miami at FTX Arena back in October. The Heat have had some defensive troubles as of late, giving up an average of 116.3 points to opponents through their last three games. Take the Raptors to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 220

With a relatively low total, expect this game to finish over 220 after all is said and done. Toronto is 21-18 to the over at home this season despite finishing under in the last two contests. The Raptors are 6-4 to the over through their last 10 outings overall while the Heat are 7-3 through that same stretch. Take the over at Scotiabank Arena tonight.