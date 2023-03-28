Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Warriors on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors (39-37) will play host to the New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) at Chase Center on Tuesday night. The Pels are sitting in eighth place, chasing the Warriors as they’re just a half a game behind them. A win for New Orleans tonight would see them jump over Golden State as there are some big playoff implications on the line. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET.

The Pelicans are playing the second night of a back-to-back, so it remains to be seen if they’ll play some of their key guys like Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas, or if they opt to rest them in the name of injury management. The Warriors are expected to have Jordan Poole (wrist) and Draymond Green (neck), who are both listed as probable ahead of the contest.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors as big 8.5-point favorites at home, priced at -350 on the moneyline while the Pels are at +290. The point total is set at 234.

Pelicans vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +8.5

The Pels are coming off a big 124-90 win over the Trail Blazers last night, marking their fifth consecutive win as they’ve been able to string together some big results. All five of those wins have come with double-digit margins.

The Dubs are hoping to bounce back from a 99-96 loss to the Timberwolves, which snapped their three-game winning streak after taking down the Rockets, Mavericks, and 76ers. Golden State has just six games left to go in the season and is hoping to avoid the play-in tournament, so it’ll need some big wins if it wants to climb into a spot with an automatic postseason berth.

Regardless of who wins, take the Pelicans to keep it close enough to cover even on the second night of a back-to-back.

Over/Under: Under 234

The over is 1-5 in the Pelicans’ last six outings, while the Warriors have finished under the total in their last two games. With New Orleans playing on tired legs and potentially resting some key players, expect this game to finish under the total regardless of who gets the win.