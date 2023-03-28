How and what to watch for No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech in Final Four of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The first Final Four matchup for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament has been set as the No. 3 LSU Tigers will battle the No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday, March 31. This national semifinal showdown will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, and will be televised on ESPN.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 31

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 3 LSU 32-2 (15-1 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Hawai’i 73-50

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Michigan 66-42

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 2 Utah 66-63

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 9 Miami 54-42

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 3 Overall, 6 Offense, 4 Defense

Leading scorer: Angel Reese (23.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Has each NCAA Tournament opponent to under 40% shooting

LSU toppled No. 9 Miami in a 54-42 victory in the Elite Eight on Sunday, advancing to its first Final Four since 2008. The Tigers once again put the clamps on an opponent defensively and didn’t allow the Hurricanes to get into a rhythm. Alexis Morris led with 21 points while Angel Reese had yet another double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds.

No. 1 Virginia Tech 31-4 (14-4 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Chattanooga 58-33

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 South Dakota State 72-60

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Tennessee 73-64

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 3 Ohio State 84-74

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 9 Overall, 17 Offense, 12 Defense

Leading scorer: Rickea Jackson (19.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: This is the program’s first ever trip to the Final Four

Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points on 9-14 shooting and 12 rebounds to secure the Hokies first trip to the Final Four in history. The Hokies continue to make a deep run in this tournament despite having just a six-woman rotation, but they continue to dominate opponents on the glass. Ohio State was out rebounded 32-24, and VPI has beaten every team they’ve played in March in that category.