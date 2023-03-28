How and what to watch for No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Iowa in Final Four of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The first Final Four matchup for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tournament has been set as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will battle the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday, March 31. This national semifinal showdown will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, and will be televised on ESPN.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 31

Game time: TBD

TV channel: ESPN

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 1 South Carolina 36-0 (16-0 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Norfolk State 72-40

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 USF 76-45

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 UCLA 59-43

Elite Eight: Defeated Maryland 86-75

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 1 Overall, 1 Offense, 1 Defense

Leading scorer: Zia Cooke (15.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Leading the nation in margin of victory, points per possession, and second in points per possession allowed.

What might be the best women’s basketball team ever assembled is 80 minutes away from repeating as national champions. Dawn Staley has two absolute superstars in Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, but it’s the depth of the Gamecocks that makes them such a force. With ten players averaging double-digit minutes, the waves and matchups they can throw at you are almost absurd. With two games to play, they are -330 to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 2 Iowa 29-6 (15-3 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana 95-43

Second Round: Defeated No. 10 Georgia 74-66

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 6 Colorado 87-77

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 5 Louisville 97-83

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 6 Overall, 2 Offense, 48 Defense

Leading scorer: Caitlin Clark (26.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: They have Caitlin Clark, and you don’t.

While the Gamecocks will probably have the next-best five players on the floor when this game starts, Caitlin Clark is a force of nature that can simply win games by herself. With the disappointment of last year’s NCAA Tournament flameout behind her, the undisputed National Player of The Year, Big Ten champion, and now Regional MOP can shine on the biggest stage in the sport. In her Regional Final against Louisville, Clark had 41 points on 11-19 from the field including 8-14 from three-point range, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.